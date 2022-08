Extraction of chestnuts, locally known as Gaer, has begun in Wular lake in north Kashmir's Bandipora district. Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir

Photos In Pictures: Water Chestnut Extraction in Wular Lake The nuts, which are extracted from mid-July till November, grow in abundance in the marshy or muddy areas along the banks of the Wular-one of the largest freshwater lakes in Asia.

The chestnut trade is a major source of income for many families in villages located along the lake including Lankrishipora, Kunzpora, Kulhama, Garoora, Saderkoot, Banyari, Bakhchibal, Laharwalpora, Kanibathi, Kehnusa, Ashtangu, Kema and Zurimanz. Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir









The edible part of the water chestnut is the swollen underwater stem scientifically known as corm. Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir









Water chestnut kernels are a rich source of protein, starch, minerals and Vitamin B. Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir









Men transporting harvested chestnuts from Shikaras to sell them to local traders in north Kashmir's Bandipora. Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir









A kilogram of chestnuts costs up to Rs 50 during the peak season. Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir