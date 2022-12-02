The work on the 6.5 km Z-Morh Tunnel, part of a strategic project and a first step towards ensuring round-the-year connectivity between Kashmir and Ladakh, is going on at a fast pace and would be completed by the end of the next year, General Manager NHIDCL, V K Pandey said. Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir

Photos In Pictures: Z-Morh Tunnel Construction The work on the Z-Morh Tunnel was halted for two years between 2017 and 2019 due to financial constraints faced by the then main executing agency IL&FS which later abandoned the work.

The tunnel would also ensure all-weather connectivity between Kashmir and the famous tourist destination, Sonamarg that usually remains closed during winters due to heavy snowfall and avalanches. Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir









As per Pandey, only 30 to 40 percent of the work including the construction of an approach road and internal work like lining, lighting, finishing, and ventilation was pending. Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir









The Rs 2379 crore Z-Morh project is part of a mega project announced by the Centre. Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir









The government had to invite bids for the second time for the project on June 24, 2019, on Build Operate Transfer (BOT) annuity basis. Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir









The government later awarded the crucial Z-Morh Tunnel to APCO Amarnathji Tunnelway Pvt Ltd. Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir







