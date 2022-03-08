Int’l Women’s Day: ‘Equal Pay For Equal Work’ Still a Far Cry [Photos]
On International Women’s Day, Kashmiri women spin fine pashmina thread on a wheel at a centre in Saida Kadal area of Srinagar, region’s main city, on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. The women told Greater Kashmir that they are paid paltry wages.
According to a 2018 study by the International Labour Organization (ILO), more than 95% of India’s working women are informal workers who work in labour-intensive, low-paying, highly precarious jobs/conditions, and with no social protection.
The United Nations has said that International days and weeks are occasions to educate the public on issues of concern, to mobilize political will and resources to address global problems, and to celebrate and reinforce achievements of humanity.Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
The existence of international days predates the establishment of the United Nations, but the UN has embraced them as a powerful advocacy tool.Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
International Women's Day was first officially recognised by the United Nations in 1977.Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
The day celebrates the cultural, political, and socio-economical achievements of women.Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
This year, the theme for International Women's Day is 'Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow'Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir