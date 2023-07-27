Photo Essay: Clock Reversed as Muharram Procession Returns to Lal Chowk after Three Decades

Srinagar, July 27: As sun rose on Thursday morning, scores of Shia mourners started their journey from Guru Bazar and moved towards Dal Gate in Kashmir's largest city Srinagar. The Muharram procession along this traditional route was allowed today after over three decades.

Owing to unfavourable law-and-order situation, Muharram processions along this route were prohibited in 1989. Since then, every year on 8th-Muharram there would be mild and sometimes intense confrontation between security forces and Shia mourners as the latter tried to break the restrictions.

However, the scenes were completely opposite this time, as women, children and men of all ages, donning black clothes, were seen walking and mourning and intermittently resting along the way.

As the first procession started moving at around 5:40 am, sanitizing vans of the SMC, ambulances and police cars were seen leading the way as few elders and strongmen guided the swarm of people while maintaining discipline and ensuring organisation of their particular groups.