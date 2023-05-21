Photo Essay: Inside The Strategic Zoji La Tunnel

High up on a rocky Himalayan mountain in Kashmir's Sonamarg, hundreds of people are working on an ambitious project: drilling tunnels and constructing bridges to establish all-weather connectivity between the Valley and Ladakh. This cold-desert region is isolated for half the year due to heavy snowfall.

Strategically important Ladakh shares 900-kms long de facto border with Pakistan and China and currently depends on air supplies for about six months of the year.