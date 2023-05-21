Imtisal, an engineer from south Kashmir's Tral oversees the work inside the tunnel.
Photo Essay: Inside The Strategic Zoji La Tunnel

The infrastructural push has paced-up after armies of India and China were engaged in a standoff
HASEEB IBN HAMEED
HASEEB IBN HAMEED
High up on a rocky Himalayan mountain in Kashmir's Sonamarg, hundreds of people are working on an ambitious project: drilling tunnels and constructing bridges to establish all-weather connectivity between the Valley and Ladakh. This cold-desert region is isolated for half the year due to heavy snowfall.

Strategically important Ladakh shares 900-kms long de facto border with Pakistan and China and currently depends on air supplies for about six months of the year.

A yellow ventilation tube joined with the red exhaust is seen at the entrance of the tunnel's west portal. Exhaust's huge sound fills the parameter.
Officials say a 6.5-kilometre tunnel, the first of four, is already complete and will make the resort town of Sonamarg accessible during the winter months for the first time. Sonamarg marks the end of conifer-clad mountains before Ladakh begins across the rocky Zojila mountain pass.

The main tunnel which bypasses the deadly Zoji La terrain is Asia’s longest bi-directional road tunnel being built at the length of 13.15 kilometres.

A dumper carries the excavated material as it leaves the tunnel.
As per the Project Manager, Harpal Singh, six-kilometres of tunneling has been done, with 3-kms on each side. 

As per Singh, the Government of India had decided to construct this tunnel in 2005, however, the project was awarded in 2020 even as the work is going on at full pace to counter the China threat.

Labourers are seen drilling the inner walls of the tunnel to anchor them with resin capsules and rock bolts which keep the walls intact.
The tunnel will reduce the 4-hours of travelling time to 20 minutes., increasing the mobility of the Indian troops while cutting down the expenses spent on air supplies during winters.

“We are facing a hostile country that is trying to grab our land, so the road connectivity to the Line of Actual Control (LAC), where the Indian army is stationed is a must,” explains Singh. 

Once completed, the tunnel will have automatic and emergency lighting, an emergency phone, message signalling, and radio to ensure the safety of travellers.
“Wars are often protracted, look at the Russia-Ukraine conflict, it can happen to us and in that scenario the road connectivity is a must,” Singh notes. 

However, the major challenge at 3900-metres above the sea-level, Singh says, is to counter the winter.

It’s about how to keep everything warm when the temperatures fall down to minus-30 degree celsius, he says. 

Vehicles can travel at a speed of 80-km per hour in the tunnel. The project will enhance the region's trade network and economically uplift the area, officials say.
Constructing a power grid would have added to the expenses and to the time, so the company uses diesel generator sets to generate electricity. 

Additionally, storing the supplies for winters which includes food for over two-thousand men and material for construction is also a challenge, Harpal Singh says.

Unlike tunneling at other places, where deep penetration results in higher temperatures, here the temperature dips further as the workers move forward.

Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL) is executing the 3 tunnels with a total length of 15.5 km under Zojila Project. The Nilgrar tunnel-1 is 435-metres-long, the Nilgrar tunnel-2 is 1,950-metres-long while the Zojila tunnel which is the main tunnel is measured at 13.15-km-long Asia’s longest bi-directional tunnel.
The site of project comes under high-risk avalanche zone, making the job tougher. In January this year, two labourers died after they were buried under a massive avalanche in Sarbal area of Sonamarg, following which, the J&K administration ordered a halt of two months on the project.

The construction involves making portals, shafts, bridges, control building, ventilation building, and muck disposal at the base camp of the Amarnath Yatra pilgrims. Along with the main Zojila Tunnel, the MEIL is also building a 2,350-metre-long cut and cover tunnel in eight segments with ventilation ducts, three conventional shafts, and two transverse ventilation systems shafts.
As per Harpal Singh, 150 engineers, 900 technicians and over 1000 labourers are working on the project. 75% of these men are locals, Singh said.

The tunnel is 11.3 metres in height.
A worker prepares tea inside a intermodal container which is used as a makeshift barrack inside the tunnel.
The project is expected to finish by September 2026, engineers and officials say. 

Labourers bridging the gap between two tunnel tubes.
