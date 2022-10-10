Photo Essay: Once Pristine, Kashmir Water Bodies Are Dying

Impressed by Chuntkul’s beauty, the India Council of Cultural Relations had organised a camp for students of 25 countries in 1960s. Owing to the natural beauty of Chuntkul and Chinar Bagh, the then Prime Minister of the erstwhile State, Bakshi Ghulam Muhammad used to encourage tourism and cultural promotional activities by participating in them.

However, after the filling of Nallah Mar canal, which snaked through the Old City, Chuntkul emerged as main outflow channel of Dal lake. In view of environmental and tourism potential, the then authorities used to undertake regular cleaning and dredging of Chuntkul.

During early 1980s, Chuntkul was gradually encroached with hutments and other concrete structures. In 2007, a demolition drive was carried out by the administration but even after 15-years, amid a climatic catastrophe, the main backchannel of Dal Lake remains unattended, unclean, and in a desperate need of treatment.

Notwithstanding the High Court order decreeing demolition of illegal structures and rehabilitation for the hutment dwellers, banks of Chuntkul remain encroached at several places in the Barbar Shah-Gaw Kadal belt.