Rubel Ahmad smiles as he warms himself with a wood-operated Bukhari amid snowfall outside his shack in Srinagar's Baba Demb area on 13 January 2023.Haseeb Ibn Hameed for Greater Kashmir
Photo Essay: Shanties and Snowfall

Behind the high-end furniture showrooms in Srinagar's Babedemb area is a marshy land spreading over 40-square-metres and has been inhabited by migrant rag pickers for over two-decades. 

The snowfalls turns the land more marshy and murky, making it hard to tread through the area.
The snowfalls turns the land more marshy and murky, making it hard to tread through the area. Haseeb Ibn Hameed for Greater Kashmir

The land is demarcated by piles of worn-out tyres, plastic bottles, empty oil cans, and other recyclable materials. 

There is an office-cum -reception centre at the entrance of the area where they entertain people who are looking to do business with them.
There is an office-cum -reception centre at the entrance of the area where they entertain people who are looking to do business with them. Haseeb Ibn Hameed for Greater Kashmir

From entrance to the fringes, this trash is segregated and stockpiled in large white nylon gunny sacks, ready to be sold to local Kashmiri buyers, who then export it to outside J&K, says Mohammad Aalam, a 36-year-old ragpicker who has been in this business here since 2005. 

While mostly bachelors stay here during winters, several men decide to continue with work along with their families here.
While mostly bachelors stay here during winters, several men decide to continue with work along with their families here. Haseeb Ibn Hameed for Greater Kashmir

There are thirteen families and around 40-people living in the swamp. 

A girl child looks through an opening in the plywood wall next to the door of her shanty.
A girl child looks through an opening in the plywood wall next to the door of her shanty. Haseeb Ibn Hameed for Greater Kashmir

“This is our home and our workplace too,” says Aalam with a giggle. 

However, in winters, most of the families migrate back to their places and only a few stay to look after the land and the business.

“This is rag for you and ‘Maal’ for us,” Aalam quips. 

Most of the shanties have a 4X4 cooking place and around 9X7 sleeping room inside.
Most of the shanties have a 4X4 cooking place and around 9X7 sleeping room inside. Haseeb Ibn Hameed for Greater Kashmir

“If we leave, others might take over this business by getting in touch with the hoteliers and other business establishments from whom we collect the stock,” Aalam says as he maneuvers the maze-like streets created by the stockpiling of rags on the sides.

The area is populated by stray dogs too, who bark aggressively at the strangers as they enter the premises.
The area is populated by stray dogs too, who bark aggressively at the strangers as they enter the premises. Haseeb Ibn Hameed for Greater Kashmir

The shanties have been covered with cardboard boxes, tarpaulin and polythene on the outside as well as inside to make them water and snow resistant even as it keeps them warm during the harsh winters of Kashmir. 

Mohammad Sadaam says, many of his comrades earn good money enabling them to rent a well-built house and to purchase a three-wheeler load carrier.
Mohammad Sadaam says, many of his comrades earn good money enabling them to rent a well-built house and to purchase a three-wheeler load carrier. Haseeb Ibn Hameed for Greater Kashmir

From New Delhi to West Bengal and Bihar to Assam, rag-pickers from different regions of India come here to work, says Iftikhar Ali, a 26-year-old ragpicker even as he looks at the stockpiled material with his deep sunken eyes. 

"I enjoy this work and the life here. Even though it's cold during this season, we are well equipped to keep ourselves warm," says Shahadatt as he parks his tricycle outside his shed.
"I enjoy this work and the life here. Even though it's cold during this season, we are well equipped to keep ourselves warm," says Shahadatt as he parks his tricycle outside his shed. Haseeb Ibn Hameed for Greater Kashmir

Mohammad Aalam and Rubel say in a span of over two-decades, they haven’t been troubled by the locals or police or the administration.

"We earn enough to feed ourselves here and to send some of the money to our families back at home," says Ali as he enjoys the season's first thick snowfall in Srinagar.
"We earn enough to feed ourselves here and to send some of the money to our families back at home," says Ali as he enjoys the season's first thick snowfall in Srinagar. Haseeb Ibn Hameed for Greater Kashmir
