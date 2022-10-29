1 dead, 2 injured in separate road mishaps in Rajouri, Poonch

Srinagar: A man died while two other people got injured in two separate road accidents that took place in Rajouri and Poonch districts on Saturday.
In Rajouri, an accident took place on Saturday morning when a tractor moving on the highway from Rajouri towards Kallar plunged into a roadside Nallah at Dalogra village.
In the accident, police said, the driver of the vehicle died on the spot whose body was removed from the spot and taken to local hospital for medico-legal formalities.
Deceased has been identified as Suraj Parkash son of Om Parkash resident of Lamberi village of Nowshera. In another accident, two people got injured in a tractor accident that took place in Mandi area of Poonch after the ill-fated vehicle turned turtle on the road.
Officials of police said that a tractor turned turtle at Pari Bazar in Mandi due to which the driver and another person sustained injuries in the accident.
The injured were evacuated from the site of the accident by local 32 BSF battalion teams and the duo were shifted to civil hospital of the area for medical aid and treatment.
Injured include Ravil Ahmed son of Mohammad Akbar Khan and Irshad Khan son of Mohammad Tariq Khan.