1 dead, 2 injured in separate road mishaps in Rajouri, Poonch

Srinagar: A man died while two other people got injured in two separate road accidents that took place in Rajouri and Poonch districts on Saturday.

In Rajouri, an accident took place on Saturday morning when a tractor moving on the highway from Rajouri towards Kallar plunged into a roadside Nallah at Dalogra village.

In the accident, police said, the driver of the vehicle died on the spot whose body was removed from the spot and taken to local hospital for medico-legal formalities.