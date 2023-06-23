1 dead, 3 critically injured in road mishap on Rajouri-Poonch Highway

The accident, as per police, took place on Thursday afternoon when a car JK02BA 3429 on way to Sunderbani from Nowshera side collided with a tempo traveller JK11 6586 at Dandesar village.

In the accident, police officials said, four persons got injured. They were identified as Sanjukti Rajput daughter of Kulbir Singh resident of Salani, Rajesh Dogra resident of Bus Stand Rajouri, Arti Devi wife of Rajesh Dogra resident of Bus Stand Rajouri and Gulshan Kumar son of Ashwani Kumar resident of Bagnoti.