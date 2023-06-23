1 dead, 3 critically injured in road mishap on Rajouri-Poonch Highway

Rajouri, June 22: A middle aged man died while three other persons got critically injured when a car collided with a Tempo Traveller on Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch national highway.
The accident, as per police, took place on Thursday afternoon when a car JK02BA 3429 on way to Sunderbani from Nowshera side collided with a tempo traveller JK11 6586 at Dandesar village.
In the accident, police officials said, four persons got injured. They were identified as Sanjukti Rajput daughter of Kulbir Singh resident of Salani, Rajesh Dogra resident of Bus Stand Rajouri, Arti Devi wife of Rajesh Dogra resident of Bus Stand Rajouri and Gulshan Kumar son of Ashwani Kumar resident of Bagnoti.
Later the injured identified as Gulshan Kumar succumbed during treatment while other three persons are under treatment.
Block Medical Officer Nowshera, Dr. Iqbal Malik said that one person was brought dead in the hospital while the other three are under treatment and all “are referred to GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri.”
Police on the other hand said that a case under relevant sections of law has been registered in police station Nowshera.