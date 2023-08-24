1 dead, 5 injured due to electrocution in Poonch

Poonch: A man working as a mason lost his life while five others, working as labourers were injured when they came in contact with a live electricity wire . The mishap occurred during a grave digging work at Poonch Alapir area.

Officials said that they were working at a graveyard in Poonch when they accidentally came in contact with a live electricity wire.

In the incident, officials said, five men were injured who all have been hospitalised.