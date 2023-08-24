1 dead, 5 injured due to electrocution in Poonch

Poonch: A man working as a mason lost his life while five others, working as labourers were injured when they came in contact with a live electricity wire . The mishap occurred during a grave digging work at Poonch Alapir area.
Officials said that they were working at a graveyard in Poonch when they accidentally came in contact with a live electricity wire.
In the incident, officials said, five men were injured who all have been hospitalised.
They include Mohammad Azmat (40) son of Mohd Azim Khan resident of Gundi Poonch, Liaquat Hussain (26) son of Mohammad Hafeez resident of Shankar Nagar Poonch, Mohammad Imran (25) son of Mohammad Bashir resident of Galinag Mandi, Abdul Razak (44) son of Wali Mohammad and Mohammad Shakeel (26) son of Mohammad Hafeez resident of Shankar Nagar Poonch.