1 dies, 3 injured as shooting stones hit cab in Ramban

Ramban, Jan 30: One person died and three others were critically injured as a shooting stone hit a cab near Ramban on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway on Sunday.
Police said that a vehicle (JK21A-1503) that was traveling from Kashmir to Jammu was hit by a shooting stone at Cafeteria Morh ahead of Ramban town, injuring three travelers besides leaving one died.
The dead has been identified as Yashvardhan Thakur, 23, son of Sanjesh Thakur of Jabalpur Madhya Pradesh.
The one critically injured Vivek Thakur, 25, son of Mukesh Singh Thakur of Jabalpur has been referred to Government Medical Collage and Hospital Jammu after providing first aid at District Hospital Ramban.
Doctors said Vivek is critical and he has been referred to GMC Hospital Jammu.
Police identified the other two injured as Sanjay Thakur, 50, son of Mohan Singh Thakur, and Vanesh Thakur, 20, son of Sanjesh Thakur, both residents of Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh.
Police said both were responding to the treatment at District Hospital Ramban.