1 dies, 5 injured in Poonch accident

Poonch, May 3: A man died while five other persons received injuries in an auto accident at Balia area of Poonch's Mandi tehsil.
The auto bearing registration number JK12A 6311 fell in a roadside gorge at Balia.
The injured were evacuated to the nearest hospital. Deceased was identified as Mohammad Rustam son of Ramzan Sheikh while the injured include Burhan Ahmed, Nahida Akhter, Parvez Ahmed, Bashir Ahmed and Tasvir Ahmed all residents of Balnai. Police has started investigation into the matter after registration of a case in Mandi police station.