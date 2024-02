Rajouri, Feb 13: An elderly man from Chak Banola village of Mendhar in Poonch district died after he got stuck and crushed in a wood cutter (saw) machine.

The wood cutter machine was being used in the native village of man. The deceased was identified as Mohammad Shafiq (60) son of Lal Din resident of Chak Banola village. He was removed to sub district hospital Mendhar but doctors declared him as brought dead.

Police has registered a case and started investigations.