1 injured in Rajouri highway mishap

Rajouri, Dec 3: A middle aged man hailing from Palauli area of Bihar has been hospitalised in serious condition after he was hit by a car on highway in Rajouri.

Officials of police said that a car JK12A 9014 was plying on highway when at Lamberi in Nowshera, the vehicle knocked a pedestrian. He was identified as Ranjeet son of Teni resident of Palauli Bihar.

The injured was shifted to sub district hospital Sunderbani where he is said to be critical.

Police have taken up investigation of the case in Lamberi police post.