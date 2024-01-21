1 killed, 17 injured in Rajouri mishap

Rajouri, Jan 21: A 31 year old man was killed and 17 others injured in a road accident at Saryo on Teryath Pouni road in Rajouri district today.

The accident occurred when a passenger minibus, JK02M 8722 which was on its way from Teryath towards Pouni skidded off the toad and turned turtle.

In the accident, police said, a passenger lost his life who has been identified as Pritam Lal son of Isher Dass resident of Narla Bambel in Tehsil Khawas of District Rajouri. The injured were shifted to Community Health Center Teryath.

Five injured have been referred to GMC Jammu while police station to have taken up investigation and medico-legal proceedings into the case.