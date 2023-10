Poonch: A middle aged man died while three others were injured as a kacha house collapsed at Gursai Mouri village of Mendhar sub division in Poonch district last night.

Officials identified the deceased as Rayaz Hussain, 55, son of Saber Hussain Shah. His wife Shamim Akhtar (52) and relatives Irfan Haider and Wazaif Haider were injured in the incident. The injured were shifted to Surankote hospital.