1 killed, 7 injured in Poonch, Rajouri accidents

Police officials said that a 20-year old youth died and three others were grievously injured when a Swift desire car (JK12B 4011), in which they were travelling, fell into a deep gorge at Kalai, Poonch late this evening.

The deceased was identified as Ajaz Ahmed, son of Riyaz Ahmed while the injured were identified as Zahangez Ahmed, 22, son of Mushtaq Ahmed; Yasir Arafat, 25, son of Zakir Hussain and Fayaz Ahmed, 25, son of Qadir Ahmed, all residents of Bhainch in Poonch. The injured were under treatment at the District Hospital (DH) Poonch.

In a separate accident in the neighbouringRajouri district, four persons, including two women, were injured when the vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident near Darhalibridge this evening.

“All four injured occupants of the vehicle, bearing registration number JK11E 5958, were brought to the Government Medical College (GMC) hospital Rajouri. Presently they are under treatment and are stable,” said GMC Rajouri Medical Superintendent.

Police identified the injured as Salma Kosar, 22, wife of Mohammed Arfan ; Danis, 20, son of Mohammed Parvaz; Bilkis, 59, wife of Mohammed Azam and Mohammed Shyad son of Mohammed Azam, all residents of Saaj, Rajouri.