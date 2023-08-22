Pir Panjal
1 killed in Rajouri mishap
Rajouri, Aug 22: One person was killed, while another injured when a tipper truck fell in a deep gorge on Nagrota - Thathi road in Rajouri.
Police officials said that a tipper bearing registration number JK02AK 4935 while on way from Khandli bridge to Nalli Badhon on Nagrota Thathi road met with accident at Gaian.
The accident, officials said, took place after driver lost control over the vehicle and it fell in deep gorge.
In the accident co-driver Afraz Ahmed (24) son of Mohammad Shrief was killed at spot while driver Mushtaq Hussain son of Talib Hussain resident of Thudi was seriously injured and was shifted to GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri.