1 person held with narcotics in Rajouri

Rajouri, Nov 8: Rajouri Police have arrested one person along with heroin-like narcotics.
Police said that a team headed by SHO Rajouri Fareed Ahmed and assisted by PSI Jatinder Singh while on patrol in Saranoo area intercepted one person who was found smuggling consignment of narcotics.
The arrested person identified as Novel Kishore son of Ghani Sham resident of Dhangri was found possessing 25 grams of heroin.
On this a case FIR No. 587/2022 U/S 8/21/22 NDPS Act was registered at PS Rajouri and further investigation is going on, police said.