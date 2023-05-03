1 person injured as bus hits SUV on Rajouri highway

The accident took place on Wednesday morning near the Lamberi area of the Nowshera police station. Officials of police said that a bus was on its way to Jammu from Rajouri and was driven rashly and near Lamberi higher secondary school it hit a SUV coming from the opposite side. In this accident, officials said, the SUV driver, identified as Chaman Lal resident of Siot, got injured. The injured person was shifted to sub-district hospital Nowshera and is under treatment while police have seized both vehicles besides taking cognizance of the matter in police post Lamberi.