1 terrorist killed as Army foils infiltration bid along LoC in Poonch

Rajouri: Army on Thursday foiled a major inflation bid of terrorists on Line of Control in Poonch sector with one of the infiltrating terrorist killed while search remains on for others in the area.

The attempt took place on Thursday morning at around 10 AM following which a massive operation was launched in the area which was going on when last reports were received.

In an official statement, the Army said that, “ Indian Army foiled a major infiltration bid in Poonch sector on Thursday at about 10 AM when alert soldiers of the Indian Army observed suspicious movement of some individuals along the Line of Control in the Poonch sector (J&K).”

“They were trying to infiltrate across the Line of Control, into the Indian side,” Army said in a press note issued through Jammu based Defense Spokesperson Lt Col Devander Anand.