1 terrorist killed as Army foils infiltration bid along LoC in Poonch

Rajouri: Army on Thursday foiled a major inflation bid of terrorists on Line of Control in Poonch sector with one of the infiltrating terrorist killed while search remains on for others in the area.
The attempt took place on Thursday morning at around 10 AM following which a massive operation was launched in the area which was going on when last reports were received.
In an official statement, the Army said that, “ Indian Army foiled a major infiltration bid in Poonch sector on Thursday at about 10 AM when alert soldiers of the Indian Army observed suspicious movement of some individuals along the Line of Control in the Poonch sector (J&K).”
“They were trying to infiltrate across the Line of Control, into the Indian side,” Army said in a press note issued through Jammu based Defense Spokesperson Lt Col Devander Anand.
The alert troops challenged the infiltrators and the terrorists fired on “own troops,” army statement mentioned.
“In the ensuing fire fight, one terrorist body has been recovered along with two AK -47 Rifles, one pistol and other war like stores,” it reads.
The operation continues and the search in the area is under progress.
Official sources on the other hand told Greater Kashmir that heavily armed group of five terrorists was trying to infiltrate from the Line of Control on Thursday morning but army troops intercepted their movement foiling the attempt.
“This is a major success for Army as the area where infiltration attempt took place is the nearest LOC sector of Poonch town and these terrorists after infiltration could have carried out any major terror strike,” the official sources said.
They further mentioned that besides elimination of one terrorist, there are very high chances that one or two more terrorists could have been eliminated or had suffered injuries in the incident.
“The area where this action has taken place is also having dense vegetation cover and there is every possibility that more bodies of terrorists in injured condition could be there. Search operation is being carried out,” the official sources said.
Meanwhile, the Indian Army is scheduled to address a press conference on Friday in Rajouri headquarter of Ace of Spades Division where the Poonch Brigade Commander will brief the media persons about this entire incident.