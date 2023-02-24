10 animals charred to death in Rajouri

Rajouri, Feb 24: Ten animals were charred to death in two separate incidents of fires at Kalaban village of Mendhar in Poonch district and Gura Sankari in Rajouri district.
Officials said that the cattle were burnt to death as fire broke out at a cattle shed in Mohra village of Kalaban Panchayat in Mendhar sub division of Poonch district.
The cattle shed belonged to Zakar Khan, resident of Mohra Kalaban village of Mendhar and it accidentally caught fire on Thursday.
In this incident of fire, one calf and nine goats were charred alive, said officials.
Another incident happened in Gura Sankari village of Kotranka in Rajouri district in which the cattle shed of Bagh Hussain son of Mir Hussain got damaged in the fire incident. However, there was no report of any loss to life in this incident.