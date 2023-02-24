10 goats, bull charred in mysterious fire in Poonch

Poonch, Feb 24: Ten goats and a bull were charred to death in a mysterious fire in cattle shed overnight in Mendhar area of Poonch district, reports and officials said on Friday.

They said the fire erupted in the cattle shed of one Naseem Begum wife of late Karamat Hussain Khan in Ward No. 05 in Panchayat Takia Kalaban area of the district around midnight. By the time the blaze was controlled, ten goats and a bull were charred alive.