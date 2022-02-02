10 injured as minibus skids on snow clogged road in Poonch

Srinagar, Feb 2: Ten persons were injured, two of them critically, after a minibus they were travelling in met with an accident in Mandi area in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.
A police official told news gathering agency GNS that the mini bus (JK12-1419) skidded off the road due to snow in the Saujiyan area of Mandi this morning.
Ten persons were injured, two of them critically. They have been hospitalized, he said.
Locals blamed the non-clearance of snow from the roads for the accident.