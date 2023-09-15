10 injured in road accident at Lassana

Rajouri, Sep 15: Ten persons were injured when a Tata Sumo cab they were travelling in met with an accident at Lassana in Surankote sub division of Poonch district.
The accident happened on Friday afternoon when this ill-fated vehicle fell in roadside gorge at Lassana.
In the accident, officials said, four people received minor injuries while six received multiple injuries with all the injured were taken to district hospital Poonch where they have been hospitalised.
The Injured included Mohammad Waseem son of Abdul Majid, Parvaz Kouser son of Nazir Hussain, Shahnaz Akhter wife of Mohammad Zabair, Ajaz Ahmed son of Nazir Hussain, Sabza Bi wife of Khadam Hussain and Mohammad Rafi son of Khadam Hussain.