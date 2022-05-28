10 travelers rescued after landslide on Mughal road

Rajouri May 28: The Quick Reaction Teams of army and police rescued ten passengers stuck on Mughal road due to a landslide last night, army said on Saturday.
As per an army spokesman, the landslide occurred at around 11pm on Friday near Chatta Pani blocking the road with many vehicles getting stuck on the road.
Later, on receiving information about the landslide, teams of army and police swung into action and on reaching the site found six vehicles along with passengers stranded.
The team rescued ten civilians including a lady and a child. The travelers were shifted to a secure location and were provided with heating arrangements and warm meals as per the Army spokesman.
The Mughal road was restored for traffic on Saturday afternoon after a gap of fourteen hours.