100 CASOs conducted across Rajouri district in 2 weeks

Rajouri, Jan 13: Over one hundred Cordon and Search Operations (CASOs) have been conducted across Rajouri district in two weeks since January 1 terror attack at Dhangri. Around five dozen people have been questioned so far and many are still under police detention.
The security forces are conducting a massive operation in the district with Jammu and Kashmir police and Army is leading the operation.
Official sources said that although the operations are going on across the district but main areas fall under Kandi, Budhal, Kalakote, Dharamsal and Rajouri police stations.
They said that some operations have also been conducted in villages of Nowshera that are located ahead of Anti Infiltration Obstacle System (AIOS).
Alongside, official sources said, troops have also conducted operations in some villages of Darhal police station that are located just at the start of snow covered Pir Panjal mountain ranges. special Motor Vehicle Check Points (MCVPs) have also been installed on all main roads in the district with mobile vehicle checkpoints have also been increased to gear up security apparatus in the region.