11 cattle charred to death as fire guts cowshed in Poonch

Srinagar, April 28: At least 11 cattle were burnt alive after a blaze gutted a cowshed at Kallar Kattal area of Surankote in J&K's Poonch district on Wednesday morning.
Quoting official sources, news agency GNS reported that the cowshed belonging to Mohammad Fazal son Wazir Mohammad caught fire due to unknown reason at around 8 am this morning.
Soon after, villagers rushed to the spot and were able to douse the flames after much effort. However, three buffaloes and eight goats kept inside the shed were burnt alive in the incident.
SHO Surankote Niaz Ahmed confirmed to GNS the incident and said that investigation has been launched into it.