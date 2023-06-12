11 injured as cab falls into gorge at Gursai

Poonch, June 12: A one and half year old child was among 11 people who got injured when a passenger cab they were traveling in met with an accident at Gursai Nallah in Mendhar sub division of Poonch district.
The accident, as per police officials, took place when a Tata Sumo JK12 3051 plying from Surankote to Mendhar fell into a deep gorge at Gursai Nallah falling under Gursai police station jurisdiction.
Police officials stated that 11 passengers sustained injuries in the accident who all were taken to sub district hospital Mendhar from where five of them were categorised as critical by doctors and have been referred to GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri. Police have taken up investigation of the matter after registration of a case.