11 injured in Kalakote road mishap

Rajouri: Eleven persons were injured when a vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident at Dayala on Kalakote Rajouri road.

As per police, this accident took place on Thursday evening when an Ecco vehicle JK12B5276 on way to Kalakote from Rajouri collided with a roadside crash barrier.

In the accident, officials said, seven people were injured who all were taken to Community Health Center Kalakote. Later two injured were taken to GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri.

The injured include Mohd Ayoub (70) son of Sajawal Khan, Shamshad Begum (55) wife of Mohammad Ayoub, Danish Khan (20) son of Mohd Ayoub Khan, Zahin Khan son of Shafat Khan, Rukshar (36) wife of Mohd Tariq, Rukhsana Begum (45) wife of Aslam Khan, Rashida Begum (55) wife of Nazir Hussain, Mohd Tariq (42) son of Ghulam Haider, Toiba Khanam (22) daughter of Mehmood Khan, Mobin Khan (6) son of Yasir Khan and Uzma Kouser (7) daughter of Mohd Tariq, all resident of Bufliaz Surankote.

Deputy SP Traffic Rajouri Poonch range, Mohammad Nawaz said that a case under relevant sections of law has been registered in Kalakote police station and further investigation into the matter is going on.