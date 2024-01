Poonch, Jan 12: Eleven persons were injured in a road accident in Surankote of Poonch district.

Official said the injured were travelling in a tempo traveler, which met with a road accident at Pamrote in Surankote.

The tempo traveller JK14A 9642 was moving on Pamrote road and it skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge. The injured were shifted to sub district hospital Surankote.