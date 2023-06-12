11 passengers injured after cab falls into rivulet in Mendhar

Srinagar, Jun 12: At least eleven passengers were injured after a vehicle they were traveling in plunged into a rivulet in Mendhar area of Poonch district.
Reports said that a vehicle bearing registration number JK12 305 skidded off the road and plunged into Gursai nallah, resulting in injuries to eleven passengers.
Soon after the incident, the injured persons were evacuated from the site and taken to Government DH Mendhar for treatment.
When contacted, BMO Mendhar Dr. Ashfaq Ahmad told news agency GNS that few of the injured persons have been referred to GMC Rajouri for preferential treatment.
A police official said an FIR number 60/2023 under section 279/337 IPC has been registered in this regard.