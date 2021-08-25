12 Govt offices found locked during inspection in Rajouri

As per official information shared by administration, 12 government offices were found locked during inspection across Rajouri . Those included include office of Zonal Education Officer Kotranka where attendance register could not be accessed.

The number of government offices that were found closed was highest in Kotranka where Tehsil Social Welfare Office Kotranka, Office of Irrigation Department, Office of Horticulture Department were closed.

Health sub center Rajpur Bhatta, Sheep Husbandry Office Rajpur Kamila, Tehsil Supply office QilaDarhal, all three falling in QilaDarhal tehsil of Rajouri, PHE office of Thanamandi tehsil, Horticulture Office of Kalakote tehsil, Veterinary Office of Teryath Tehsil, Animal Husbandry center DhokBanyar and sub center DhokBanyar of BeriPattan tehsil and Animal Husbandry office Khawas were also locked.

Besides, a number of government officials posted in other offices were also found absent.