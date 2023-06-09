12 theft cases cracked in Nowshera

Rajouri, June 9: In a major success, Police in Sub-division Nowshera of District Rajouri has worked out 12 burglary incidents recovering stolen property and gold ornaments among others worth over Rs 15 lakh.
In an official statement, Rajouri police said that from 19 May to 23 May, 5 different complaints regarding burglaries were received at Nowshera police station and theft incidents were reported from villages of sub division including Bareri, Nonial, Chowki Handan and Nowshera Town PS Nowshera. Later one more such complaint was received from village Thandapani of police station Sundarbani.
In all these incidents, it was found during investigation that burglaries were committed while the owners were either attending some marriage functions or were out due to their social or religious commitments.
Following all this, different FIRs were registered at Police Station Nowshera and a case was registered at Police Station Sundarbani.
The investigation of these cases was carried by different investigation officers of these police stations who included PSIs Vishal Sharma, Anis Choudhary and Vikas Khullar under supervision of SHO Nowshera Rajesh Jasrotia, SDPO Nowshera; Tussif Ahmed and overall supervision of Additional SP Nowshera; Mohammad Rafi Giri.
The Investigation team did strenuous efforts and after connecting various technical leads zeroed on one suspect namely Rajesh Kumar and interestingly while investigating these cases technical evidence regarding the suspect Rajesh Kumar’s involvement in previous burglaries reported at PS Nowshera came to fore. Subsequently the suspect was picked by Police Team of PS Nowshera and put under sustained questioning during which he confessed his involvement in commission of different burglaries.
Upon his confessional disclosure recovery valuing around 10 Lakhs has been made by police solving 8 burglaries in Nowshera. Presently the accused is in police custody and under questioning with expectations of more recoveries in future.
SSP Rajouri Amritpal Singh said that efforts are on to solve all burglaries and theft cases and also appealed people to promote the installation of CCTVs in their houses, and business establishments as it provides an extra layer of surveillance and helps investigation agencies.