12 theft cases cracked in Nowshera

In an official statement, Rajouri police said that from 19 May to 23 May, 5 different complaints regarding burglaries were received at Nowshera police station and theft incidents were reported from villages of sub division including Bareri, Nonial, Chowki Handan and Nowshera Town PS Nowshera. Later one more such complaint was received from village Thandapani of police station Sundarbani.

In all these incidents, it was found during investigation that burglaries were committed while the owners were either attending some marriage functions or were out due to their social or religious commitments.