13 injured in Rajouri mishap

Rajouri: Thirteen persons were injured when a tempo traveller met with an accident at Rah Salyote on Jammu- Rajouri- Poonch national highway. The injured have been hospitalised in sub district hospital Sunderbani.

Officials of police said that a Tempo traveller vehicle with registration number JK02AH 0554 was on way to Jammu from Rajouri and at Raj Salyote near Sunderbani, it collided with a roadside wall after driver lost his control over the ill-fated vehicle.

Thirteen passengers including driver travelling in the vehicle got injured who all were rushed to sub district hospital Sunderbani where they are under treatment.