13 injured in Rajouri mishap

Rajouri: Thirteen persons were injured when a tempo traveller met with an accident at Rah Salyote on Jammu- Rajouri- Poonch national highway. The injured have been hospitalised in sub district hospital Sunderbani.
Officials of police said that a Tempo traveller vehicle with registration number JK02AH 0554 was on way to Jammu from Rajouri and at Raj Salyote near Sunderbani, it collided with a roadside wall after driver lost his control over the ill-fated vehicle.
Thirteen passengers including driver travelling in the vehicle got injured who all were rushed to sub district hospital Sunderbani where they are under treatment.
The injured include Rajinder Kumar son of Romesh Chander, driver Mukhtar Ahmed son of Nisar Hussain, Ashok Sharma son of Mani Ram, Janam Bi wife of Shah Jahan, Khadam Hussain son of Badar Din, Liyaqit Hussain son of Mohammad Reyaz, Subash Chander son of Mohammad Raj, Aruti Sharma daughter of Subash Chander, Rafiqa Akhter daughter of Mohammad Anwar, Sanjeev Kumar son of Romesh Chander, Shamim Akhter wife of Fareed Hussain, Naseem Fareed daughter of Fareed Hussain and Binia Amin son of Mohammad Sha, all residents of Rajouri.
Four of the injured are reportedly having multiple injuries while others are out of danger.