13 injured in Reasi road accident

Rajouri: Thirteen passengers were injured when a cab fell into a deep gorge at a remote village of Chassana tehsil of Reasi district.
All the injured were removed to Government Medical College Associated Hospital Rajouri. Few injured are reportedly in a critical condition having multiple injuries.
As per officials, the accident took place when a Tata Sumo cab JK20C 7609 was on way to Manmankote from Kunderdhan of Chassana tehsil and fell in a deep gorge. The accident, officials said, took place on Thursday evening after which all the injured were taken to Primary Health Center Budhal from where all the injured were shifted to GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri.
Injured have been identified as Riaz Ahmed son of Abdul Majid, Tariq Hussain son of Mohammad Sharif, Mohammad Irfan son of Nazir Ahmed, Ishrat Nawaz daughter of Mohammad Nawaz, Abdul Rehman son of Abdul Quyoom, Mubarak Hussain son of Mohammad Amin, Mohammad Yousuf son of Abdul Majid, Mohammad Farooq son of Abdul Hamid, Zaitooj Begum wife of Mushtaq Ahmed, Zulfkar Ahmed son of Mohammad Yousuf, Zainab Begum wife of Mohammad Muzaffar, Mohammad Sharaz son of Ghulam Qadir and Nazia Akhter daughter of Ghulam Qadir.