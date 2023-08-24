13 injured in Reasi road accident

Rajouri: Thirteen passengers were injured when a cab fell into a deep gorge at a remote village of Chassana tehsil of Reasi district.

All the injured were removed to Government Medical College Associated Hospital Rajouri. Few injured are reportedly in a critical condition having multiple injuries.

As per officials, the accident took place when a Tata Sumo cab JK20C 7609 was on way to Manmankote from Kunderdhan of Chassana tehsil and fell in a deep gorge. The accident, officials said, took place on Thursday evening after which all the injured were taken to Primary Health Center Budhal from where all the injured were shifted to GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri.