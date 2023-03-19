13 minor students among 14 injured as van falls into gorge in Poonch

The injured, 13 of them being minors and one major, were immediately rushed to the local hospital by the rescuers including local volunteers and police. BMO Mendhar Dr P A Khan, as reported by GNS, said that 14 injured people were received at the Sub District Hospital. He said two of them have been shifted to GMC Rajouri for advanced treatment.

The injured have been identified as Mishba Kousar (16), Fahim Kouser (15), Zahira (20), Qasid Rashid (15), Adid Hussain (16), Danish Shah (17), Rukhsana (15), Muskan Basharat (14) Uzma Kouser (16), Mujtab Shah (20), Hassan Ali Shah (16), Asees Ahmad (16), Mohammad Layaqat and Mohammad Zamran (25), all residents of Rya.

A police official said that a case has been registered and further investigations taken up.

Meanwhile locals accused traffic police of having failed to check overcrowding in the vehicles, leading to the accidents in the area. They urged higher ups to look into matter and ensure that there is no overcrowding in the vehicles in order to avoid mishaps.