14 ‘absent’ employees suspended, 21 others issued show cause notices in Poonch

Poonch, April 19: Deputy Commissioner Poonch Inder Jeet on Wednesday placed under suspension 14 employees for remaining absent from their legitimate duties without any authorization.
Quoting official sources, GNS reported that show cause notices have also been issued to 21 employees including some gazetted officers of Jal Shakti, PMGSY and Floriculture Departments.
Acting on complaints received from common citizens, PRIs and various other quarters, Deputy Commissioner Poonch formed a committee of officers headed by Additional Deputy Commissioner Poonch Tahir Mustafa Malik(JKAS) to conduct surprise inspections across all the government offices in a phased manner.
ADC poonch with his team inspected several offices including Jal Shakti, PMGSY etc and found several employees absent. Notably, they said, absent employees neither had sanctioned leave in their favour nor maintained any movement register for field visits. Moreover some HODs holding important offices were unaware of whereabouts of their immediate staff as well as field staff. Further some HODs were themselves found absent during office hours, they said.
Subsequently, ADC Poonch recommended action against employees including HODs. Acting on the recommendations of committee, Deputy Commissioner Poonch placed under suspension more 14 employees and issue show cause notices to 21 others.