14 ‘absent’ employees suspended, 21 others issued show cause notices in Poonch

Poonch, April 19: Deputy Commissioner Poonch Inder Jeet on Wednesday placed under suspension 14 employees for remaining absent from their legitimate duties without any authorization.

Quoting official sources, GNS reported that show cause notices have also been issued to 21 employees including some gazetted officers of Jal Shakti, PMGSY and Floriculture Departments.

Acting on complaints received from common citizens, PRIs and various other quarters, Deputy Commissioner Poonch formed a committee of officers headed by Additional Deputy Commissioner Poonch Tahir Mustafa Malik(JKAS) to conduct surprise inspections across all the government offices in a phased manner.