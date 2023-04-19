14 absentee employees suspended in Poonch

Poonch: Deputy Commissioner Poonch Inder Jeet on Wednesday suspended 14 employees for unauthorised absence from duty and served show cause notices to 21 others including some gazetted officers of Jal Shakti, PMGSY, floriculture departments.

According to an official press release, acting on the complaints received from the public, including PRIs, the Deputy Commissioner constituted a committee of officers headed by Additional Deputy Commissioner Tahir Mustafa Malik to conduct surprise inspections across all the government offices in a phased manner.

The ADC and his team inspected several offices including Jal Shakti, PMGSY etc and found several employees out of office during office hours. Notably, those absent neither have sanctioned leave in their favour nor have maintained any movement register for field visits. Moreover some HODs holding important offices were unaware of the whereabouts of their immediate staff as well as field staff while some HODs were themselves found absent during office hours.