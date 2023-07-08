14 rusted empty tank shells recovered in Samba

Jammu, July 7: Security forces today claimed to have recovered four empty tank shells (rusted) from two different areas of Vijaypur in Samba district.
“Seven old rusted empty tank shells were found lying near Sabzi Mandi Jammu-Pathankot highway Vijaypur opposite Little Angels School Vijaypur by locals of the area,” said the police sources at police station Vijaypur.
Soon after receiving information, a police team from Police Station Vijaypur rushed to the spot, and cordoned off the area.
Moreover, the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) team of District Police Line (DPL) Samba reached on spot and found all empty shells.
As the searches continued by this evening, the police recovered seven more such empty tank shells from another area near AIIMS in Vijaypur, the sources added. Further investigation is in progress.