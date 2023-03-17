1400 Govt teachers trained in Poonch as School Safety Counsellors

The event saw a specialised team from Civil Defence demonstrating safety preparedness to the participants and resource persons delivered lectures on various aspects of school safety and security, including cybercrimes, child safety, the POCSO Act, and the role of parents and community in School Safety and Security in the training.

The main training programme was conducted at Government Boys’ Higher Secondary School Poonch, where District Education Planning Officer NM Suri was the chief guest who in his address emphasised the need to raise awareness among students and all stakeholders about the importance of school safety and to create school-wide safety plans.