15 animals perish as cattle shed collapses in Poonch

Poonch Mandi, Apr 3: At least fifteen animals perished after a cattle shed collapsed in Dhokri village of Poonch district on Monday morning.
As per officials, the incident happened amid rainfall in the area which has been going on for the last three days.
They said that the cattle shed belonging to Khadam Hussain son of Mohammad Hussain developed cracks in the early morning hours on Monday and it collapsed with fifteen goats present inside.
Locals of the area informed that the bodies of all the animals were removed from under the debris with no loss of human life.
People of the remote village of Dhokri have further appealed to the Government administration to provide financial aid to the affected family so that they can bear this huge loss.