15 bovine animals rescued, 2 vehicles seized  in Thanamandi

Rajouri, Dec 19: The police in Thanamandi Rajouri rescued 15 animals from the clutches of smugglers while foiling bovine smuggling bids.
Police said that a team of Thanamandi police under the supervision of SHO Thanamandi Mohd Shoket during routine patrolling intercepted two load carriers bearing registration numbers JK11C 9186, JK02BK 5787 and on checking found them loaded with fifteen animals without any valid permission.
The vehicles were on way to Buffliaz and taking action in the matter, a case FIR No. 167/2022, U/S 188, 336 IPC, 11 PCA Act & 168/2022 U/S 188 IPC, 11 PCA Act has been registered against the accused.
Accused have been identified by police as Gulam Qadir son of Abdullah resident of Poshana Surankote and Amjad Khan son of Waliyat Ullah resident of Manyal. Both the accused have been arrested and bovine animals have been rescued.