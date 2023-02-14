15-day skill training in bamboo craft begins at village Chaponoo of Reasi

The Skill Development training has been organised under Skills Acquisition and Knowledge Awareness for Livelihood (SANKALP) scheme for the unemployed youth identified during the B2V4 programme. The 15 day long skill development training is being organised by Assistant Director Handicrafts, member of the Skill Development Committee Reasi with effect from Feb 14, 2023 in collaboration with District Administration Reasi.

During the course of the training, unemployed men and women will be trained in making fine Bamboo craft like jewellery, trinkets and home decor items by widely renowned Bamboo craft Designer, Neera Sarmah and her team of Master trainers from Assam.