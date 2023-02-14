15-day skill training in bamboo craft begins at village Chaponoo of Reasi

Reasi, Feb 14: District Development Commissioner Reasi, Babila Rakwal, today inaugurated a short term skill training programme in bamboo ornaments/bamboo crafts here at village Chhaponoo, Panchayat Kanjli.
The Skill Development training has been organised under Skills Acquisition and Knowledge Awareness for Livelihood (SANKALP) scheme for the unemployed youth identified during the B2V4 programme. The 15 day long skill development training is being organised by Assistant Director Handicrafts, member of the Skill Development Committee Reasi with effect from Feb 14, 2023 in collaboration with District Administration Reasi.
During the course of the training, unemployed men and women will be trained in making fine Bamboo craft like jewellery, trinkets and home decor items by widely renowned Bamboo craft Designer, Neera Sarmah and her team of Master trainers from Assam.
The village is known for its Bamboo Plantation and huge untapped potential of this natural resource, popularly known as Green Gold in North east India. The trainers will stay among the villagers during the course of the training, exposing the remote village of Chhapanoo to a world of opportunities in Bamboo craft.
After the inauguration function, the chief guest welcomed the Training team from Assam with a ceremonial “Mata ki Chunni”. The District Development Commissioner, who was instrumental in bringing the Bamboo experts to Reasi advised the trainees to avail the benefits of such initiatives and various Skill up scaling programmes.
Earlier, Assistant Director, Handicrafts, N D Verma welcomed the chief guest and the training team. He updated the trainees about the huge employment potential of the Bamboo craft.
The event was also attended by Dr. Lalit Upadhyay, Scientist Agroforestry, KVK Reasi. He delivered a lecture on cultivation and maintenance of bamboo plantations.