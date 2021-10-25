15 injured in matador accident in J&K's Rajouri

Quoting the offiicials, news agency GNS reported that the matador bearing registration number JK02AK-0297 was on way to Nowshera from Jhanger when it met with the accident, leading to the injuries to 15 passengers who were later shifted to Sub District Hospital Nowshera.

The injured have been identified as Swarana Devi, 40, Sakshi Devi, 20, Manzoor Hussain, 18, Suresh Devi, 45-all residents of Jhanger; Ram Payari, 62, Ram Parshad, 55, Beena Devi, 40, Sachin Kumar, 19, Mukesh Kumar, 29, M Kumar, 28, Vidhya Devi, 80, all from Sarya; Neetu Choudhary, 31, Tilak Raj, 47, both residents of Kalsian; Taro Devi, 75 of Bal Shama and Kajal Devi, 19 of Bhetra Kalakote.

A police officer told GNS that a case has been registered and further investigations started.