16 injured in Rajouri road mishap

Rajouri, Sep 5: Sixteen passengers travelling in a canter bus sustained injuries in a road accident that took place at Raipur Bhata on Nowshera Lam road. The vehicle skidded from road and fell into fields.
Police said that 16 passengers got injured in the accident who all were evacuated from the site and taken to sub district hospital Nowshera where they are under treatment.
Police said to have taken up investigation of the case after registration of FIR in local police station.
Locals of the area alleged that bad condition of road caused this accident and department is not paying any concern towards necessary repairs of road.