16 structures demolished in Poonch

Poonch, Oct 28: District administration Poonch demolished 16 structures including 15 shops that were built on land of Poonch fort, officials said.
The anti encroachment drive was launched in late evening hours on Friday and continued till midnight hours.
As per administration, during a screening, 16 structures were identified that were found built on fort land and these include 15 shops and one Patwar halqa.
After the demolition, the fort land has been retrieved.
Administration further said to have started process for rehabilitation of the people who were earning their livelihood from the demolished structures.