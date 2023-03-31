17 cattle charred to death in blaze in Rajouri

They said that the fire erupted during intervening night of March 30-31 in Kacha house of one Tazeem Akhtar widow of Mohammad Anayat at Panjgrain Thanda Pani, W. No 5, in Manjakote, resulting in the charring alive of two buffaloes, 15 sheep and ten hens. However there was no human loss in this incident, they said. Quoting a police officer, GNS reported that a case has been registered in the incident. Cause of the fire is being ascertained, the officer added.