Poonch Mansi: A suspected rabies infected dog attacked 18 persons at Suajiyan area of Poonch on Wednesday. They were removed to hospital for treatment.

The injured belonged to Gagriyaan and Saujiyan villages. They include Mushtaq Ahmed, Aashiq Parvez, Sharifa Bi, Saleema Bi, Tabassum Aara, Insha Banu, Jaan Begum, Manzoor Ahmed, Abdul Hamid, Bagh Hussain, Farooq Ahmed, Shahjahan Ahmed, Ghulam Mohammad, Tasveer Hussain, Mubarakh Gul, Shah Mohammad, Shamim Begum and Rubina Akhter.