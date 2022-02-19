18 yrs on, ISM dispensary awaits completion in Rajouri village

Rajouri, Feb 19: Eighteen years have proven less time for the Roads and Buildings (Public Works) Department to complete a small building of a health institution in a Rajouri village.
The construction work on the building of the Indian System of Medicine (ISM) dispensary at Kangota village of Budhal in Rajouri was started in 2004-05 but the work is yet to be completed.
The building is still incomplete and the roof of the building is yet to be laid.
Locals including Sarpanch Muhammad FarooqInqlabi and others said that a hefty amount was released by the government for the construction of this building but the work was stopped for reason best known to the department.
They said that presently the dispensary was being run from a rented accommodation which was not adequate.
Locals demanded that necessary steps should be taken by the department to resume work on the project and to complete the building.
“The building is completed up to slab level but incomplete,” Executive Engineer Roads and Buildings Department said in an official statement. “The work is stalled due to non-release of funds as per the estimated cost.”